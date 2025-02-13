Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $19.26 Million Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 108,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $19,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teleflex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,800,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Teleflex by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,374,000 after purchasing an additional 19,466 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Teleflex by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 231,685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,300,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Teleflex by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 294,614 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $52,435,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,301 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after buying an additional 7,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

TFX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Teleflex from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Teleflex from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Teleflex from $227.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.50.

Teleflex stock opened at $168.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.16. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $167.78 and a fifty-two week high of $256.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

