Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $22.60 Million Stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $22,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Wix.com by 23.1% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 263,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,055,000 after purchasing an additional 49,500 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Wix.com in the third quarter valued at $661,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Wix.com by 60.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Wix.com by 18.8% in the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 19,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Stock Up 1.5 %

WIX opened at $230.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.24, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.58. Wix.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $117.58 and a twelve month high of $247.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.13.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $190.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.61.

About Wix.com



Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

