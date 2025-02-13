Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $9.09 Million Position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,985 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $9,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $342,000.

NYSEARCA SJNK opened at $25.42 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.67 and a 1-year high of $25.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.44.

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

