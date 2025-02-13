Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 826,643 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,220 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Vipshop worth $11,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vipshop during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 140.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the third quarter valued at $175,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 16.9% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

VIPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Vipshop from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on Vipshop in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vipshop in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vipshop has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

NYSE VIPS opened at $14.91 on Thursday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $20.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average of $13.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.30.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

