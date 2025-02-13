Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Purchases 53,229 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 938,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,229 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Ares Capital worth $20,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Centennial Bank AR acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.94.

Ares Capital Stock Up 0.9 %

ARCC stock opened at $22.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.21. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $23.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 50.90%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.37%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.