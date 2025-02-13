Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 788,956 Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 788,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,320,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. abrdn plc bought a new position in Curbline Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,081,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Curbline Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,302,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Curbline Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,460,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Curbline Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Curbline Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $811,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CURB shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Curbline Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Curbline Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Curbline Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.82.

Curbline Properties Stock Performance

Shares of CURB stock opened at $24.66 on Thursday. Curbline Properties has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.76.

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Analysts anticipate that Curbline Properties will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curbline Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st.

Curbline Properties Company Profile

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

