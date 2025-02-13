Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Raises Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,593 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.25% of Main Street Capital worth $12,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 13,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAP Partners LLC increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Main Street Capital stock opened at $60.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.54. Main Street Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $43.90 and a twelve month high of $62.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.28.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

