Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 292,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,173 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $11,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OHI. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 317.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,949,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003,845 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 328.6% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,661,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,238 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,216,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,625,000 after acquiring an additional 380,626 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 441.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 429,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,177,000 after acquiring an additional 350,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 115.9% in the third quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 34,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 254,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

OHI stock opened at $35.74 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.11. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.66 and a 52-week high of $44.42.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.33. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 38.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 172.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OHI. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

