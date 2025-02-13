Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 100,275 Shares of Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,090,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,275 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 2.36% of Prime Medicine worth $9,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRME. Vestal Point Capital LP increased its position in Prime Medicine by 137.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,070,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 620,000 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Prime Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $419,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Prime Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $383,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Prime Medicine by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 733,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Prime Medicine by 343.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 65,593 shares in the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PRME opened at $2.55 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average is $3.60. Prime Medicine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $9.77. The firm has a market cap of $334.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.86.

Prime Medicine ( NYSE:PRME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prime Medicine, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

PRME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prime Medicine to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Prime Medicine from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.13.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

