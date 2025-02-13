Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 18,054 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. decreased its position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,054 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of HF Sinclair worth $10,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 64,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of DINO opened at $35.99 on Thursday. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12 month low of $33.47 and a 12 month high of $64.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.22 and its 200-day moving average is $41.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DINO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of HF Sinclair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In other news, CFO Atanas H. Atanasov purchased 5,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.77 per share, for a total transaction of $168,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,364.79. The trade was a 6.76 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

