Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 25,984 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 25,984 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Lamb Weston worth $21,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,480,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Lamb Weston by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,107,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $201,207,000 after buying an additional 1,618,570 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,883,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,382,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Lamb Weston by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,221,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $402,791,000 after buying an additional 549,812 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on LW shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Lamb Weston stock opened at $56.63 on Thursday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.99 and a 12 month high of $107.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.49. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 5.80%. Lamb Weston’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.50%.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.94 per share, with a total value of $182,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,181.64. The trade was a 12.82 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles A. Blixt acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.25 per share, for a total transaction of $75,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,611.50. This represents a 5.51 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

