Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 2,904 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. reduced its stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,904 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $12,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,483,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,574,000 after purchasing an additional 68,608 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,755,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,192,000 after buying an additional 56,082 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,441,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,343,000 after buying an additional 6,007 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,214,000 after buying an additional 7,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 257,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,462,000 after buying an additional 9,345 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $161.96 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.49. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.44 and a fifty-two week high of $168.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

H has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Cfra set a $155.00 price target on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Hyatt Hotels to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total transaction of $604,122.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,622.02. This represents a 39.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

