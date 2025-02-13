Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 374 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $14,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CubeSmart Price Performance

CUBE opened at $41.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $39.80 and a 12 month high of $55.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.87.

CubeSmart Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.51%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CUBE shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on CubeSmart from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial raised CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.73.

About CubeSmart

(Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

See Also

