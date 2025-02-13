Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 66,832 Shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its position in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,832 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of American Healthcare REIT worth $9,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AHR. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,488,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,654,000 after buying an additional 3,330,714 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,445,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,934,000 after buying an additional 2,747,960 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 221.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,683,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,473,000 after buying an additional 2,538,177 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,575,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 6,875.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,605,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,902,000 after buying an additional 1,582,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

American Healthcare REIT Trading Down 0.8 %

American Healthcare REIT stock opened at $27.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.30 and a 200-day moving average of $25.31. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.08.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.35). American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $523.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.26 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -208.33%.

American Healthcare REIT Profile

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

