Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 6,816 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 307,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,816 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $21,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENPH. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 131.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,214,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,778 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 4,177.9% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 448,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,737,000 after acquiring an additional 438,424 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth $48,442,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 93.4% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 878,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,295,000 after acquiring an additional 424,327 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 372.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 463,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,830,000 after acquiring an additional 365,356 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $61.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.60, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.68. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.33 and a 12-month high of $141.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.15). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $93.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.42.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

