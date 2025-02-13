Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 974 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $11,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 444.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 109.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $124.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.95. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $102.10 and a 1 year high of $139.88.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.00%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.40.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

