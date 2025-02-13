Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Free Report) (NYSE:SU) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SU. Raymond James boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Desjardins raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$62.54.

Shares of TSE:SU opened at C$56.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$71.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$54.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$53.81. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$42.43 and a twelve month high of C$58.58.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.10 by C$0.38. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 14.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 4.4208333 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

In related news, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.10, for a total transaction of C$5,995,185.00. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc is an integrated energy company. The company’s operations include oil sands development, production and upgrading, offshore oil and gas, petroleum refining in Canada and the U.S. and the company’s PetroCanada retail and wholesale distribution networks. The company is developing petroleum resources while advancing the transition to a low-emissions future through investment in power, renewable fuels and hydrogen.

