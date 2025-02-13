Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cfra

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Cfra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $48.00 price target on the stock. Cfra’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SMCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $67.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, November 4th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.20.

SMCI opened at $39.68 on Tuesday. Super Micro Computer has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $122.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.30. The company has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Wealth Effects LLC boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 11,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

