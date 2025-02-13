Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.38.

Sysco Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $70.16 on Thursday. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $69.03 and a 52 week high of $82.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The company has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Sysco had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 106.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. Sysco’s payout ratio is 52.44%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Eve M. Mcfadden sold 6,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $519,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,451 shares in the company, valued at $3,876,080. This represents a 11.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $216,427.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,831.65. This represents a 18.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,270 shares of company stock worth $6,181,946. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

