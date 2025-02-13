Targa Resources (TRGP) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Targa Resources to post earnings of $1.90 per share and revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Targa Resources Stock Performance
Shares of TRGP stock opened at $200.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.42 and a 200 day moving average of $172.45. Targa Resources has a 1 year low of $87.44 and a 1 year high of $218.51.
Targa Resources Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.25%.
About Targa Resources
Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.
