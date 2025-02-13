TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 413,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.10% of TechnipFMC worth $11,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 1,714.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 45,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 42,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE FTI opened at $30.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.52. TechnipFMC plc has a 12 month low of $18.78 and a 12 month high of $33.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TechnipFMC declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTI

About TechnipFMC

(Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.