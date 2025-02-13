Teck Resources FY2024 EPS Forecast Reduced by Zacks Research

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a report issued on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.27. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

TCK has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

