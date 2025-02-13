Teck Resources FY2024 EPS Forecast Reduced by Zacks Research

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2025

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCKFree Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a report issued on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.27. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

TCK has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TCK

Teck Resources Price Performance

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Teck Resources (TSE:TCK)

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.