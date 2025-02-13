Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenaris has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.75.

Shares of NYSE:TS opened at $38.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.06. Tenaris has a 12-month low of $27.24 and a 12-month high of $40.72.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 21.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,503,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,381,000 after acquiring an additional 614,884 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Tenaris by 187.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,546,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,943,000 after buying an additional 1,660,300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Tenaris by 102.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,050,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,397,000 after buying an additional 531,860 shares during the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Tenaris during the fourth quarter worth $31,581,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Tenaris during the third quarter worth $21,454,000. Institutional investors own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

