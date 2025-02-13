Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $165.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on THC. StockNews.com cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

NYSE:THC opened at $126.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.37. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $86.90 and a 12 month high of $171.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 24.05%. Analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

