Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Teradata were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Teradata by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 113,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,071,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,843,000 after buying an additional 369,123 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 144,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after buying an additional 46,200 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 828.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 444,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,485,000 after buying an additional 396,584 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 112,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after buying an additional 62,826 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Teradata from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Teradata from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Teradata from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Teradata from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.40.

Teradata Stock Down 20.3 %

TDC stock opened at $24.61 on Thursday. Teradata Co. has a 52 week low of $22.73 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.14). Teradata had a return on equity of 145.40% and a net margin of 4.56%. On average, analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

