Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 692.6% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finley Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total value of $35,339,911.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,727,400. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $27,590,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,274,741.40. This represents a 4.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 635,776 shares of company stock worth $231,335,112. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $336.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.96, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $407.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $515.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.50.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

