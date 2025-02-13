Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,353 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 0.6% of Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Tesla by 692.6% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finley Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 136.4% in the third quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $336.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $407.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.23. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 164.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.06, for a total transaction of $39,792,803.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,095,100. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $27,590,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,463,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,274,741.40. This trade represents a 4.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 635,776 shares of company stock worth $231,335,112 over the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Mizuho reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Tesla from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $24.86 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.