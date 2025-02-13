The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
The Container Store Group Stock Performance
TCS opened at $0.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $484,727.46, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.01. The Container Store Group has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $37.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.92.
The Container Store Group Company Profile
