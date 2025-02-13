The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Stake Trimmed by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,980 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GEO. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Noble Financial cut The GEO Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on The GEO Group from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

The GEO Group Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of The GEO Group stock opened at $28.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $36.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.22.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

