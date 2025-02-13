The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,186 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 323,654 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $38,042,000 after purchasing an additional 16,883 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5.8% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,507 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,524,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brady Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 38,888 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $124.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.22 and a 200-day moving average of $118.94. The company has a market capitalization of $139.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.35 and a one year high of $128.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.53.

View Our Latest Report on TJX

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.