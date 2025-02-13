Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ TTNP opened at $4.14 on Thursday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $14.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.51.
Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States and internationally. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. It also develops TP-2021 in combination with ProNeura technology for the treatment of chronic pruritus, a severe and debilitating condition defined as itching of the skin lasting longer than six weeks; and Nalmefene implant program for the prevention of opioid relapse following detoxification of patients suffering opioid use disorder.
