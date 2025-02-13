Toth Financial Advisory Corp Acquires 581 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,971 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its stake in Amazon.com by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 1,705,880 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $374,168,000 after buying an additional 493,351 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 141,827 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 10,182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. This trade represents a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $3,054,899.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 349,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,918,559.59. The trade was a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,850 shares of company stock valued at $6,168,581. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $228.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 9.29%. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Amazon.com from $236.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Redburn Atlantic lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.74.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

