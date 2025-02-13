Travere Therapeutics (TVTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.58) per share and revenue of $71.57 million for the quarter.

TVTX stock opened at $23.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.95. Travere Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $25.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.71.

TVTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.77.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, insider Peter Heerma sold 1,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total value of $30,000.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,374 shares in the company, valued at $2,014,723.56. The trade was a 1.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 2,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $47,424.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,488.20. The trade was a 2.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,425 shares of company stock valued at $4,674,259 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

