Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Shares of TG opened at $7.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.15. Tredegar has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $9.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.28 million, a P/E ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tredegar

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TG. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Tredegar by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Tredegar by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Tredegar by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tredegar by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tredegar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tredegar

Tredegar Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and plastic and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft and medium strength alloyed aluminum extrusions, custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and alloyed aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

