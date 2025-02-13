Tudor Pickering Upgrades Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) to Strong-Buy

Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SU. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Desjardins upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

NYSE SU opened at $39.62 on Monday. Suncor Energy has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $41.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.67 and a 200 day moving average of $38.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $49.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.80%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.399 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 12,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 82,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,925 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,169,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

