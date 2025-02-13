Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stock Position Boosted by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 66.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,877 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,019 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,468,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 395.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UBER. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.70.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE:UBER opened at $79.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.34. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The company has a market capitalization of $167.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $2,025,162.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,821,368.10. This trade represents a 20.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

