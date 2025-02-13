Ultralife (ULBI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Ultralife to post earnings of $0.23 per share and revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter.

Ultralife Price Performance

ULBI stock opened at $7.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $120.57 million, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day moving average is $8.67. Ultralife has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ultralife in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

