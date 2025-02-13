Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, an increase of 21,500.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,396,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Umbra Applied Technologies Group Stock Down 4.4 %
OTCMKTS:UATG opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Umbra Applied Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.
About Umbra Applied Technologies Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Umbra Applied Technologies Group
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
Receive News & Ratings for Umbra Applied Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umbra Applied Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.