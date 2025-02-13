Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, an increase of 21,500.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,396,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Umbra Applied Technologies Group Stock Down 4.4 %

OTCMKTS:UATG opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Umbra Applied Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

About Umbra Applied Technologies Group

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc operates as a green technology development, fabrication, and commercialization company. The company develops and manufactures equipment, products, and systems to global remediation projects. Its technologies include power generation, oil and sand processing, oil shale processing, inland and salt water oil spill remediation, water remediation, water desalinization and medical waste remediation, and e-waste remediation.

