United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.88.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UAL. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Melius Research upgraded shares of United Airlines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $104.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.59. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $37.02 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The company has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.30. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The business had revenue of $14.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that United Airlines will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Linda P. Jojo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $5,707,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,049,536.88. The trade was a 48.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAL. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in United Airlines by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

