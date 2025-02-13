United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Insider Louise Beardmore Purchases 18 Shares

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Free Report) insider Louise Beardmore acquired 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,016 ($12.65) per share, with a total value of £182.88 ($227.63).

Louise Beardmore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, Louise Beardmore purchased 19 shares of United Utilities Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 954 ($11.87) per share, for a total transaction of £181.26 ($225.62).

On Thursday, December 12th, Louise Beardmore bought 17 shares of United Utilities Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,079 ($13.43) per share, for a total transaction of £183.43 ($228.32).

United Utilities Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of UU stock opened at GBX 983.20 ($12.24) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 486.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,026.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,037.68. The firm has a market cap of £6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5,174.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.41.

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group ( LON:UU ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported GBX 26.80 ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. United Utilities Group had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 6.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Utilities Group PLC will post 50.9730539 EPS for the current year.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

