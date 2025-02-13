Universal Logistics (ULH) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Universal Logistics to post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.16). Universal Logistics had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 21.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect Universal Logistics to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Universal Logistics stock opened at $28.66 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $754.33 million, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.90. Universal Logistics has a 1-year low of $27.92 and a 1-year high of $53.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.50%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Universal Logistics from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

