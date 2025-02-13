Valaris (VAL) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.20 per share and revenue of $577.93 million for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Valaris Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VAL opened at $46.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Valaris has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $84.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.01.

Get Valaris alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered Valaris from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of Valaris in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Valaris in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Valaris from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Valaris from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

About Valaris

(Get Free Report)

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.