VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM) Shares Bought by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 255.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 333,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,650,000 after purchasing an additional 8,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter.

ITM opened at $45.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.34.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

