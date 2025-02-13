Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Veradigm from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Veradigm Trading Down 1.9 %

About Veradigm

Shares of MDRX stock opened at $5.20 on Thursday. Veradigm has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $11.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.36.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

