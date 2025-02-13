Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vishay Intertechnology in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $17.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.92 and a beta of 1.12. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $24.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

In other news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 20,359 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $340,198.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 32,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,711.47. The trade was a 38.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 275.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 351.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the third quarter worth about $113,000. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

