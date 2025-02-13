Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $301.18.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on VMC. Barclays boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.
VMC opened at $264.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.86. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $225.36 and a 52-week high of $298.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $268.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.43.
Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.
