Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $301.18.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VMC. Barclays boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VMC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth $380,369,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 19.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,320,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,332,431,000 after acquiring an additional 884,580 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 28,529.4% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 523,631 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,694,000 after acquiring an additional 521,802 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 18.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,130,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $533,551,000 after acquiring an additional 330,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth $74,760,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMC opened at $264.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.86. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $225.36 and a 52-week high of $298.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $268.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.43.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

