Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Shares Up 0.8% After Analyst Upgrade

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) traded up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday after Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $115.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Walmart traded as high as $103.40 and last traded at $103.28. 3,577,656 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 14,612,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.47.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WMT. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on Walmart from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Walmart from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Walmart from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.56.

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.07, for a total transaction of $166,658.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 460,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,956,404.35. The trade was a 0.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total value of $3,754,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 257,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,419,362.80. This represents a 12.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 175,177 shares of company stock valued at $16,403,728 in the last ninety days. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 4.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,800,743 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $142,973,000 after purchasing an additional 83,376 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 5,345,293 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $431,632,000 after buying an additional 18,644 shares during the period. Prospect Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $285,000. First United Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Walmart by 8.7% during the third quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 8,555 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $832.42 billion, a PE ratio of 42.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.82.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $169.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

