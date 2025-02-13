Walmart (WMT) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Walmart to post earnings of $0.64 per share and revenue of $178.76 billion for the quarter. Walmart has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.420-2.470 EPS and its FY25 guidance at $2.42-2.47 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $169.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.69 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect Walmart to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $103.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $832.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. Walmart has a 52 week low of $55.85 and a 52 week high of $103.90.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Walmart from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.56.

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.07, for a total transaction of $166,658.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 460,705 shares in the company, valued at $41,956,404.35. This represents a 0.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.45, for a total transaction of $512,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,993,095.80. This trade represents a 6.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,177 shares of company stock worth $16,403,728. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

