Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WERN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Werner Enterprises from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.29.

Werner Enterprises Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $34.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.75, a P/E/G ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.47. Werner Enterprises has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.15). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 1.13%. Analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $31,634,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 9,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

