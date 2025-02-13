Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,463 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Westlake worth $9,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Westlake by 4.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 552,646 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,837,000 after acquiring an additional 23,558 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Westlake by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after acquiring an additional 12,833 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Westlake by 134.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Westlake by 15.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 49,085 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Westlake by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 79,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,078,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Westlake alerts:

Westlake Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE WLK opened at $111.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.17. Westlake Co. has a 52-week low of $108.56 and a 52-week high of $162.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Westlake Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Westlake’s payout ratio is currently 295.77%.

In other Westlake news, Director David Tsung-Hung Chao sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $225,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,758.72. This represents a 18.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Westlake from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $151.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Westlake from $170.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Westlake in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Westlake from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Westlake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $152.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westlake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.79.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Westlake

Westlake Profile

(Free Report)

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.